New Executive Director For Helping Hands

The Attala County Helping Hands Ministries’ Board of Directors recently selected Jacqueline Winters as its new Executive Director.

Winters succeeds Scott Carson who completed his tenure at the end of 2022.

As Executive Director, Winters will oversee operations at the organization’s distribution center and its thrift shop.

A life long resident of the community, Winters graduated from Kosciusko High School and Holmes Community College where she received her Licensed Practical Nurse degree.

She is also a graduate of New Foundation Theological Seminary with both a Bachelor and Masters Degree in Christian Counseling.

The new director is married to Willie M. Winters and they have three children and three grandchildren.

Winters is an active member of Marble Rock Baptist Church. Her interests include singing, gardening, canning and spending time with her grandchildren.

“The decision to hire Jackie was an easy one”, says Helping Hands Board President Mary Al Alford. “She brings a wealth of experience to the job as she has been a volunteer with Helping Hands since 2016 and served as interim director following the resignation of Executive Director Matt Tucker in 2019. Jackie is well known throughout our community for her willingness to help others not only as a dedicated career nurse but as a concerned citizen cognizant of the hardships faced by many in our county. The entire Board is thrilled that Jackie has agreed to come out of her well deserved retirement to take on this responsibility.”

The Helping Hands Ministries is a community sponsored charitable organization providing food, clothing and household items to those in need either free of charge or at a greatly reduced price. The organization relies on donations from businesses and individuals in the area. Information about donating time or resources to Helping Hands can be had by calling the new Executive Director at her office at 662-289-7031.