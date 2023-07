The Kosciusko Whippets and Choctaw County Charger football teams worked out together at Landrum Field Tuesday ahead of the 2023 season.

Both teams will being full practice Monday, July 31.

The first game of the 2023 season for both squads will be Friday, Aug. 25.

Kosciusko will go on the road to face Kemper County while Choctaw County will host Clarkdale.

See a complete list of area football schedules HERE.