SPRA Rodeo Finals Return to Neshoba County Coliseum This Weekend

The Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association’s Finals come back to the Neshoba County Coliseum this Friday and Saturday, Feb 4-5. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. each evening.

The top 15 athletes in each event will be competing for the largest cash purses of the year, saddles, and buckles in eight fan-favorite events like Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Break Away Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, and the bone-jarring action of Bull Riding along with “The Hedrick’s” awesome Trick Riding!

The SPRA finals will be hosted by Morning Show host Brian “BMO” Montgomery and former Miss Dixie National Rodeo Queen Lisa Moore beginning at 7 pm!