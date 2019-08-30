Excitement at Holmes CC Bulldogs Opener

The Holmes Bulldogs traveled to Wesson to face the Copiah-Lincoln Wolves in Thursday’s season opener. The action is always high when these two clubs go head-to-head. And tonight was no exception.

Holmes drew first blood with a touchdown in the first. Copiah-Lincoln came back with their own touchdown, and then another in the second quarter. The half-time score was 14-7, Copiah-Lincoln.

The Bulldogs tie up the game in the top of the third quarter. After the Wolves break away with two more touchdowns, Holmes lights a fire coming down the field for a touchdown, 27-21. But Copiah-Lincoln holds the line against further Bulldog efforts, making 27-21 the final.

Tyler Taylor was named the Player of the Game.

