The lady Whippets sweep West Lauderdale by winning 56-35. In the first half they were ahead 25-16 going strong. And the Lady Whippets continued to increase their score over West Lauderdale and winning the game (56-35).

The Whippets had a strong start to their game by finishing the first halve with a score of 35-10. Then continuing to go strong by finishing the game with a score of 59-21.