An Exciting Home Opener for Kosciusko Whippets Baseball

By all reports, it was an exciting night at Kosciusko’s first home game in the baseball season. The Titans from Ridgeland came to town to take on the home team. The fireworks started early, with three runs scored in the first inning. The Titans led 2-1. After that, it was a slugfest with both teams evenly matched until an impressive homerun in the third inning gave the Titans a two-point lead. Still going toe to toe, both teams scored a run in the fifth inning, 4-2.

While this game turned out to be one of the longer games in recent memory, it was by no means dull. The Whippets scored three points in the sixth to take the lead. But the Titans didn’t go quietly. They scored twice in the seventh and held the lead for a 6-5 final.

Micah Parker was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

The next game is Thursday evening, the 28th, and can be found on breezynews.com, the Breezynews app, and the Breezynews Youtube channel.