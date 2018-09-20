Home » Local » Bulldogs cruise through the Tigers

Bulldogs cruise through the Tigers

The 18th ranked Bulldogs face off against Northwest Tigers. The first quarter was filled with strong defensive stops leading to a scoreless first quarter. The Bulldogs scored an unanswered 21 points in the second quarter making the score (21-0), The Tigers scored a field goal in the last moments of the first half (21-3). The tigers started off strong in the first drive of the second half by scoring a touchdown making the score (21-10).The Tigers finished the quarter with a field goal making the score (21-13). The Bulldogs finished the the fourth with one touchdown and leaving the Tigers scoreless(28-13). The Bulldogs gain the victory and season record increase to (3-1). The Player of the game is Terry Bryant, congratulations Terry.

