The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced star students for the 1st 9 week grading period.

Top: Caleb Lassiter – Career Exploration, Toba Ghaz – Automotive Service, Alyssia Smith – Teacher Academy, Garrett Russell – Welding,

Bottom: Jakobe Herron – Agriculture, Larry Townsend – Construction, Taliyah Ferguson – Digital Media, Hannah Keith – Career Pathways, Anna Grace Mancell – Health Science.