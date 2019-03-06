Kosciusko Whippets Baseball Start Their District Season With An Impressive Win

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted their close rival, the Leake Central Gators, in the opening district game of the season Tuesday night. The home town boys came into the game with a record of 3-2.

The Whippets got first blood with a run in the first. The Gators came back strong in the second inning with three runs. After that, it was an even struggle on both sides until a spectacular three-run play in the bottom of the sixth left the Whippets with the lead. They immediately follow that up with another three runs, leaving the sixth inning 7-3.

And that was the final as the Whippets held the Gators scoreless in the seventh inning. After playing Starkville, in Kosciusko, tomorrow night, the Leake Central Gators will try to get even when they host the Whippets in Carthage Friday night. The Starkville game will not be broadcast, but the Whippets at Leake Central will be broadcast audio on Breezy 101.

Matthew Allen was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.