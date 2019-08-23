Kosciusko Whippets Lose in Season-Opening Football Action

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Yazoo County Panthers at Landrum Field for the opening game of the 2019 high school football season. Excitement was high as the boys took the field, and the home team didn’t disappoint, dominating the first quarter with a score of 10-0.

The Panthers came right back at the top of the second quarter, 10-8. In what was quickly becoming a shootout, the Whippets score again, 16-8. The Panthers finish the scoring of the half, with the score becoming 16-14.

In the third quarter, the battle was as much with the heat and humidity as with the opposing team. With several players going down with minor and momentary leg cramps, both teams limp through the quarter scoreless, still 16-14.

The fourth quarter continues the battle of the defenses until Yazoo County breaks through with a touchdown, 20-16. And that’s the final score. Despite a valiant last-minute attempt by Kosciusko, the Whippets come up short in the first game of the season.

Devonte’ Ellis was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Join us next Friday when the Whippets travel to Newton County to face the Cougars. All games are carried on Breezy101, the BreezyNews app, and the Breezy101 YouTube Channel.