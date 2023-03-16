A Dispute, Alarms and a Hit-and-Run in Attala

Wednesday 3/15/23

3:28 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a commercial alarm at Adams Service Station and Glass Company on N Natchez Street.

4:53 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Attala Road 2101.

6:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were asked to watch for an eighteen-wheeler involved in a hit-and-run after reportedly clipping a vehicle while passing it on Hy 19 N.

7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the Region Bank ATM on Veterans Memorial Drive.

8:26 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Citizens National Bank ATM on Hy 12 E.

8:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check a second alarm at Regions Bank.

10:46 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called about unknown trouble at a business on Hy 19 S.

12:37 p.m. – Attala Deputies received a call about livestock on the road on Hy 14 E.

1:42 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to remove an unwanted person from a residence on Valley Road.

4:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to look for a reckless driver on Hy 35 N.

8:14 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at Lower Elementary School on Veterans Memorial Drive.