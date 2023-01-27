HomeAttalaA Major House Fire, EMS assistance and a Stolen Tip Jar in Attala.

A Major House Fire, EMS assistance and a Stolen Tip Jar in Attala.

by

Thursday 1/26/23

 

5:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a motion alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

6:03 a.m. – Attala Central Fire, Sallis Volunteers, and Attala Deputies responded to a fully engulfed house fire on Hwy 12 W.

7:58 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to N Natchez Street to assist EMS.

8:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were again dispatched to E North Street to assist EMS.

3:34 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of a suspicious person at a residence on Jefferson Street.

4:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to the China Wok on Hwy 12 E for the report of a stolen tip jar.

6:32 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to assist EMS on Hwy 12 E.

6:41 p.m. – Attala deputies were asked to help a stranded motorist on Hwy 12 W between Sallis and McAdams.

8:24 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Hickory Hills apartments for a threat.

8:46 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a residential motion alarm at a residence on Attala Road 3024.

10:19 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Cannonade Apartments for a domestic disturbance.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Attala County elected offices

Alarms, Disturbances and Livestock in the Road in Attala

Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests

Alarms, Shoplifting and an Accident in Attala

An Accident with Injuries, Alarms, and Illegal Parking in Attala

Multiple Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake