A Major House Fire, EMS assistance and a Stolen Tip Jar in Attala.

Thursday 1/26/23

5:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a motion alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

6:03 a.m. – Attala Central Fire, Sallis Volunteers, and Attala Deputies responded to a fully engulfed house fire on Hwy 12 W.

7:58 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to N Natchez Street to assist EMS.

8:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were again dispatched to E North Street to assist EMS.

3:34 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of a suspicious person at a residence on Jefferson Street.

4:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to the China Wok on Hwy 12 E for the report of a stolen tip jar.

6:32 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to assist EMS on Hwy 12 E.

6:41 p.m. – Attala deputies were asked to help a stranded motorist on Hwy 12 W between Sallis and McAdams.

8:24 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Hickory Hills apartments for a threat.

8:46 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a residential motion alarm at a residence on Attala Road 3024.

10:19 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Cannonade Apartments for a domestic disturbance.