A Prowler, Domestics and a Pair of Accidents in Attala

Sunday 1/29/23

1:52 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked on a prowler at a residence on Attala Road 1106.

8:21 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a tree down in the road on Attala Road 2225.

11:38 a.m. – Attala Deputies received a call about a reckless driver on Hwy 43 N.

11:56 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to the Dollar General on Veteran’s Memorial Drive for a child that was lost.

11:58 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on an accident with no reported injuries by K&S Bakery on Hwy 12

6:27 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a business on S Natchez Street for an irate customer.

7:15 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a single-vehicle accident with a car in the ditch on Hwy 12 W by the bypass.

8:47 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a prowler at a residence on Woodard Lane.

8:56 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Attala Road 4126.