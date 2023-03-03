HomeAttalaAlarms, a Reckless Driver and Stolen Property in Attala

Alarms, a Reckless Driver and Stolen Property in Attala

Thursday 3/2/23

 

3:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the Lower Elementary School on Veterans Memorial Drive for a front door alarm.

8:14 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of stolen property from a construction site behind Wendy’s on Hy 12.

8:53 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked a commercial alarm on S Natchez Street.

12:26 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about an abandoned vehicle on E Jefferson Street.

2:10 p.m. – Attala Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Attala Road 3041.

2:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call about a reckless driver heading into town on Hy 12 E.

6:57 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about an open door at the Grease Monkey on Hy 12.

7:33 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of an unwanted person at a residence on Fairground Street.

8:47 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check the report of a tree down across the road on Attala Road 4007.

 

 

