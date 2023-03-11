Alarms, Disturbances and Trespassers in Attala

HomeAttalaAlarms, Disturbances and Trespassers in Attala

Friday 3/10/23

2:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a business alarm at CVS on Hy 12 E.

5:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance on Boswell Street.

6:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked a tree down across the Natchez Trace Parkway near mile marker 155.

7:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm on Hy 12 W.

11:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist a motorist on HY 12 W.

12:47 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a report of a threat on Fenwick Street.

2:59 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 43 S near Hy 14.

3:03 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a disturbance at Crestview Church on Hy 12 W.

3:17 p.m. – Central Fire checked the report of smoke smell in the area of Attala Road 1204.

3:32 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a report of theft from a vehicle at the Sunflower on Hy 12.

6:58 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to remove a trespasser from the Valero on Hy 12 E.

7:50 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the Vo-Tech on Hy 12 E.

8:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a trespasser at the Super 8 Motel on Hy 35.

8:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called back to the Super 8 Motel in Hy 35 for the same trespasser.

9:34 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Attala Road 3120.

 

 

 

