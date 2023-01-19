An Altercation, Deer Strike, Suspicious Person, and a Trespasser in Attala

Wednesday, 1/19/23

7:27 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to the report of an accident with no reported injuries when a vehicle struck a deer on Hwy. 12 W.

12:23 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist EMS with a patient on Attala Road 2147 in McCool.

1:35 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a residence on N. Natchez street to speak with a female about an altercation with a male and were also called by the male to a residence on N. Huntington to speak about the same event.

1:36 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check on a suspicious person on Road 5238 near Ethel.

4:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential motion alarm at a residence on Trace Ridge Drive.

7:28 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a dispute between residents on Attala Road 2127.

8:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of a trespasser at the EconoLodge on Veteran’s Memorial Dr.