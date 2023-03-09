Animal Control Assistance and Alarms in Attala

HomeAttalaAnimal Control Assistance and Alarms in Attala

Wednesday 3/8/23

 

3:26 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS with a call at Campbell Motel on Hy 19.

6:49 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Upper Elementary School on 4th Ave.

9:48 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to assist animal control at a call on Pecan Boulevard.

9:55 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a residential Alarm at Attala 4202.

2:11 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to assist animal control with a call on Westwood Drive.

3:25 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in a parking lot on Hy 12.

6:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check a residential alarm on N Natchez Street.

7:33 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Attala Road 4216.

 

 

 

 

 

