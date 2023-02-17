Assault, Alarms, Disturbances, and a Shoplifter in Attala

Thursday 2/16/23

1:38 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check on the report of an assault at a residence on Road 4171.

5:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at Adams Tires & Services on N Natchez Street.

8:06 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to escort employees at Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive after they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

10:07 a.m. – Attala County was put under a tornado watch until 5 p.m.

11:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check a residential alarm on Pecan Boulevard.

12:02 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to Ethel High School on College Street to check in on a disturbance.

12:10 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Veteran’s Memorial Drive for a two-vehicle accident with no injuries.

2:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of a shoplifter at Wal-Mart on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

2:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Cannonade Apartments on Cannonade Street to assist EMS with a person on the ground.

6:10 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a disturbance on Thornton Street.

9:21 p.m. – Attala law enforcement was issued a BOLO for a black Nissan Altima with a shattered rear window used in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia Thursday.