Attala Deputies respond to a MVA on Hwy 35 S

At approximately 3:12 pm, Attala Deputies, EMS and Firefighters responded to a two car MVA at the intersection of Hwy 35 South and the Natchez Trace Parkway. As units were responding, traffic going over the bridge was stalled and caused a back-up. No injuries were reported.

