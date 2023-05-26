Attala Deputies respond to a MVA on Hwy 35 S

At approximately 3:12 pm, Attala Deputies, EMS and Firefighters responded to a two car MVA at the intersection of Hwy 35 South and the Natchez Trace Parkway. As units were responding, traffic going over the bridge was stalled and caused a back-up. No injuries were reported.
