Blocked Roads, Reckless Driving and an Alarm in Attala

Tuesday 1/18/23

12:06 a.m. – Attala Deputies called in about a tree blocking the road at the intersection of Road 1111 and Road 1120.

1:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check a business alarm on N. Wells Street.

3:04 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check on an 18-wheeler that had entered the Natchez Trace by accident then tried to exit and got stuck due to its length, blocking the road.

5:24 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked on a downed tree across Road 2247.

5:39 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Westwood apartments for a domestic disturbance.

6:43 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to Mill Street near Ethel for someone riding recklessly on a side-by-side.

8:12 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist EMS at a residence on Hwy. 429.

8:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check a reckless driver on Parkway Place.

11:24 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy. 12 W.