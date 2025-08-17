Deputies Patrol Ethel for Reckless Drivers

Big Deals!
ETHEL, Miss.–At least two reckless drivers were reported in the Ethel area Friday evening.

One was between 6 and 7 p.m. and was a green Lexus with a Madison County tag. Though it was initially reported near Ethel on Hwy. 12, deputies were told that it was speeding toward Kosciusko on Hwy. 12.

It was shortly after that that a car matching that description was pulled over by Kosciusko Police in the city limits.

Just after 7 p.m. a gray Mustang was also reported driving recklessly in Ethel. A deputy went to look for that car and to patrol the area for visibility.

