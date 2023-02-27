Disturbances, Accidents, Alarms, and a Possible Shooting in Attala

Sunday 2/26/23

12:46 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check a suspicious vehicle in Attala Road 3134.

1:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Nik-E’s One Stop on S Natchez Street.

4:37 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Campbell Motel on Hy 12 for a disturbance.

7:03 a.m. – Attala Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Attala Road 3022.

12:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an accident with no injuries on N Huntington Street.

1:20 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to an accident with no injuries at Wendy’s on Hy 12.

1:36 p.m. – Attala Deputies and EMS responded to the report of a person lying by the road on y 19 W.

4:01 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a disturbance on Hy 19 N.

4:17 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check the report of a reckless driver on Tank Road.

6:15 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Kim’s Quick Stop on W. Jefferson for a disturbance.

6:55 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a prowler at a residence on Love Road.

7:16 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Attala Road 2104.

7:32 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Cannonade Apartments on Cannonade Street for a possible assault.

9:25 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check the report of a person walking in the road on Hy 12 W.

10:29 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to McCool to meet a person who reported they were meeting someone else who claimed they had shot someone. It was later learned that the shooting had not happened.