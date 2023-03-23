Disturbances, Shots Fired and a Shooting in Attala.

HomeAttalaDisturbances, Shots Fired and a Shooting in Attala.

Wednesday 3/22/23

 

12:03 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a strange person at the door at a residence on 3rd Avenue.

4:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police performed a welfare check at a residence on Fairgrounds Street.

7:29 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist a motorist on Hy 35 S.

10:07 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked a residential alarm on Attala Road 4101.

10:29 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check on a person reportedly standing on the bridge rain on Hy 35 S.

11:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police performed a welfare check on Myers Road.

2:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Atwood Personal Care Home on Goodman Street to remove someone from the property.

3:23 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a business alarm on S Natchez Street.

4:26 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a residential alarm on Attala Road 2102.

4:47 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to the report of someone being shot at the Dollar General on Hy 12 in Ethel. One person was transported to the hospital and a second was taken into custody.

5:15 p.m. – Attala Fire Department went to a woods fire on Road 5053 and Hy 19 S.

7:19 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Attala Road 5016.

7:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Lower Elementary School on Knox Road.

8:03 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Glendale Apartments on F Street for a disturbance.

8:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform a welfare check overnight on E Adams Street.

10:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about loud music at Glendale Apartments on F Street.

10:57 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about shots fired near Arrowhead Drive.

11:10 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about threats being made at a residence on Allen Street.

11:32 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check a suspicious vehicle at Frank’s Chevrolet on Hy 35.

