Early Saturday Power Outage Causes Problems

by
KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A power outage early Saturday morning had police checking alarms that had reset.

The outage was just before 6:45. The cause was unclear.

Once the power came back on there were several automatic alarm calls, which came in to dispatch. Police checked each one.

A red light was also reported out at North Wells and Hwy. 12. Another was reported out near Exxon.

Traffic lights were fixed by 8:45 a.m.

Police remind you that when traffic lights are out, the intersection becomes a four-way stop until normal operation is restored.

Trees were also reported down. One was immediately following the power outage north of Culpepper Funeral Home. Another was just after 8 a.m. on the Natchez Trace Parkway, near the Ethel exit.

