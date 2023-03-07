EMS assistance, A Shoplifter and Downed Wires in Attala

Monday 3/6/23

2:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist a person locked out of their apartment at Court Square Village Apartments on Court Square Circle.

6:15 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a motion alarm at Kosciusko Lower Elementary School on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

7:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to assist EMS at a residence on Chadwick Street.

11:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of wires taken down by a truck on W Jefferson Street.

4:02 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Wal-Mart on Veteran’s Memorial Drive for a shoplifter.

4:42 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS on Huntington Street.

7:35 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to assist EMS on Hillview Dr.

8:55 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to North Street in Sallis for unknown trouble.

11:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform a walk-through of a residence on S Huntington Street.

11:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a business alarm on Hy 12 E.