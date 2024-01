SALLIS, Miss.–A woods fire had Sallis volunteer firefighters called out Saturday afternoon about 3:13. According to scanner traffic the fire was along Attala Rd. 4202, south of Highway 14. It was not clear from radio communications whether much acreage was burned before it was under control. One firefighter could be heard asking dispatch to call for a forester.

The information gathered is from scanner traffic and has not been confirmed by authorities.