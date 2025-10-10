Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club to Host Beauty & Beau Review

Big Deals!
Organizers with the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club are planning a Beauty & Beau Review to be held on Saturday, November 8 at 6 pm. They are currently selling advertising space in the official event program booklet.
LaQuanda Harvey, Program Director, says, “This special event celebrates the talents, confidence, and achievements of our youth, and we invite your business to be part of this inspiring occasion by purchasing an advertisement in our official event program booklet. Your support not only promotes your business to a large community audience, but also directly benefits the programs and opportunities we provide to our Club members.”
Ad spaces are available in various sizes to fit your business needs. Submissions must be received by Friday, October 31st. Click here for the application form. For any questions contact Ms. Harvey at 662-289-4252, or email at [email protected]

