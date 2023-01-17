Prowlers, Trespassers and Loose Livestock on Attala

Monday 1/17/23

12:30 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a residence at Attala Road 5003 for a report of a prowler.

5:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked on another prowler report at a residence at Road 1101.

6:40 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a vehicle that had hit an object in the road on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

11:59 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to remove a trespasser at the Exxon on Hwy. 12.

12:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check a suspicious person on E. Jefferson Street.

2:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at a business on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

3:10 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to look for a livestock hazard on Hwy 440 near Attala Road 3007.

7:08 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Hwy. 12 E.