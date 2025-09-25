Schuler Named CEO of Baptist Attala

Baptist Memorial Hospital is excited to announce that Allison Schuler has accepted a promotion to serve in an expanded role as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer for Baptist Memorial Hospital – Attala, effective September 28, 2025.

Allison brings 25 years of healthcare experience, with a strong foundation in clinical excellence and operational leadership. She joined Montfort Jones Memorial Hospital (now BMH – Attala) in 2010 as Chief Nursing Officer. Over the past 15 years, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, expanding her oversight into ancillary and service areas.

Allison is an active participant in the Hospital Engagement Network (HEN) through the Mississippi Hospital Association, where she champions hospital-wide quality initiatives. She holds both a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a master’s in nursing administration from the University Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

Allison is deeply committed to her community and to driving operational and clinical excellence through high-quality care, continuous improvement, and a strong culture of engagement. Please join us in congratulating Allison on her new leadership role as CEO/CNO for BMH – Attala.