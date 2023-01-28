Stalled Vehicles, a Shoplifter, and a Hit-and-Run in Attala.

Friday 1/27/23

7:03 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check on a vehicle that was blocking the road on Hwy 35 S.

9:26 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on Hwy 12.

11:01 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to the Dollar General on Hwy 35 S. for a reported shoplifter.

2:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a stalled vehicle on N. Natchez Street.

2:47 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Attala Road 4173.

6:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on the report of a vehicle on the road on Love Road.

10:02 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to the report of a prowler at a residence on Attala Road 2227.

11:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a hit-and-run accident on Lucas Street.