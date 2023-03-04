Trees Down, Breaking and Entering and an Accident with Injuries in Attala

Friday 3/3/23

1:16 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of suspicious activity at N Natchez Apartments on N Natchez Street.

7:41 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at Adams Store on N Natchez Street.

7:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked a tree down on Hy 24.

8:11 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a residence on Martin Luther King for a domestic dispute.

8:21 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a burglar alarm on Hy 12.

8:26 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to see about an alarm at City Mat Bank o Hy 12.

8:35 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked for a tree down on Hy 43 N.

8:40 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked for another tree down on Hy 43 N.

9:02 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked for a power line down on Hy 19 S.

9:27 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked for a tree down on Hy 19 N.

10:07 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked for a tree down on Munson’s Crossing Road.

10:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a tree on a house on Held Street.

10:54 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked for a power line down on Hy 43 N.

12:56 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked suspicious activity on Woodard Lane.

1:51 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to College Street for a possible breaking and entering.

1:58 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to S Natchez Street for a breaking and entering in progress.

3:36 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check on power lines down on Hy 12 near Greenlee School.

5:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on HY 35 N.

5:21 p.m. – Attala Deputies went to a car vs four-wheeler accident on Hy 12 W.

5:22 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked cattle on the road on Hy 19.

6:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Police performed a welfare check on Coleman Street.

7:39 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked an alarm on Attala Road 2110.

9:14 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a disturbance on Hy 35 N.

9:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a possible breaking and entering on College Street.

9:57 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and EMS responded to an accident with injuries involving a Kosciusko Police vehicle at N Wells and Martin Luther King Drive.