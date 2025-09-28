We’re Not in a Drought, But We’re Still Too Dry

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–All of the drought conditions in the state are in the northern third. The Delta has some areas that are in serious rought conditions.

But, central Mississippi could still use some rain, beyond what we saw last week.

Forecaster Orion Jones with the National Weather Service says some of the western part of Attala County is considered abnormally dry, as is part of Winston County. Leake and Neshoba counties are doing ok.

“The rest of Mississippi for the most part is either not in any drought or maybe 30 percent of it is in D-0, which is abnormally dry,” said Jones.

“D-0” refers to measurements on the Drought Monitor, which keeps weekly observations on the amount of rainfall the state has received.

As far as when you might see some rain Jones said he’s looking at some long term computer models that indicate it may be more than a week away.

“I’m really not seeing a significant wetting at all. It looks like some areas might see some rain around the 7, but not where we need it,” he said.

Jones said you may see some substantial rainfall around the middle of October, but that’s really too far out to predict accurately.