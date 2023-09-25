Yockanookany River Fest planned for October 7

The Yockanookany River Fest will be held in McCool, MS on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The day will include singing, food and craft vendors, jump houses for the kids, the Attala Library Book Mobile, health screening, and the Soil Conservation Service table/activities.

The Fire Department will sell fish plates starting at 4:00.

The McCool 39108 Committee will have a table full of handmade crafts. All proceeds from the sale of these crafts will go toward the McCool Agriculture Building Project.

For more information, visit McCool Community page on FaceBook, or call Paula Kerr (662-633-2508).