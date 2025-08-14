Big Deals!
Ethel Tigers accepting water and other donations

by
Meagan Walters

The Ethel Tiger Football Team practices are in full swing, preparing for the upcoming season.

The team is in need of donations of water, old towels, pickle juice, and Liquid IV. All donations can be dropped off at the school. The Tigers appreciate your support!

Also, junior high and high school football parents are asked to sign up to sell hamburgers for the Football Booster Club.

Available dates to help work at the games are September 12, September 26, October 17, and October 30

If you are available to help, contact Mrs. Sachia Poole, teacher at Ethel High School.

Submitted by Meagan Walters.

