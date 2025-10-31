Holmes Bulldogs 2025 Football Season Ends in Scooba

The Holmes Bulldogs completed their 2025 Football season tonight in Scooba playing the Lions of East Mississippi Community College. The Lions and Bulldogs played a very close first half with the Bulldogs trailing the Lions 29-22 at the half. In the second half, the Lions quickly gained an additional touchdown to start the 3rd quarter but Holmes responded later in the quarter with a touchdown to give the Lions a 7 point lead going into the final quarter. Holmes scored 10 points to East Mississippi’s 14 points in the 4th quarter giving the Lions an 11 point 50-39 win. Easton Sartin was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts player of the game.