Holmes Bulldogs Win Big in First North Division Game 53-14

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs traveled to Clarksdale to play the Tigers of Coahoma Community College in their first North Division game of the season. Both teams entered this game looking for their first win and hoping to start division play with a win. After the opening quarter the Holmes Bulldogs had a 25-7 lead and were up 32-7 at halftime. The Bulldogs continued to dominate the contest in the third quarter scoring an additional 3 touchdowns to take a commanding 53-7 lead. The fourth quarter, played with a running clock, saw the first points added by the Tigers since the opening quarter to cut the Bulldog lead to 39 points, 53-14. No additional points were scored in the game. Quarterback Chase Richardson was named tonight’s Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts player of the game. Next Thursday night the Bulldogs return home to Goodman to play the Fighting Tigers of Northeast Mississippi Community College from Booneville. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm with the pregame show underway starting at 6:00pm on Breezy 103.