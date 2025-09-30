Big Deals!
HomeAttala$40,000 lottery ticket purchased at Kangaroo Crossing in Kosciusko

$40,000 lottery ticket purchased at Kangaroo Crossing in Kosciusko

by
SHARE NOW
$40,000 lottery ticket purchased at Kangaroo Crossing in Kosciusko

In a stroke of luck, one fortunate player from Kosciusko has won a staggering $40,000 on a Lotto America ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kangaroo Crossing #1110 Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

The Mississippi Lottery has confirmed the exciting news, urging anyone who bought a Lotto America ticket from the same location to check their tickets immediately.

https://www.msstatefair.com/

The winning ticket included the EZ Match option, which contributed to the substantial prize.

For more details on how to play Lotto America, visit www.mslottery.com.

The Mississippi Lottery continues to celebrate this special edition win, reminding residents that they must be 21 years or older to play.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Wambles-Machine-Shop.pdf

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Happening today: Kosciusko Homecoming parade

Felony Child Abuse, Assault, DUIs, Forgery, and Felony Drug Arrests in Kosciusko and Attala County

Video: Holmes CC vs Jones College Highlights (football)

Video: Choctaw County vs Kosciusko Highlights (football)

VIDEO STREAM – Choctaw County vs Kosciusko

Forgery, DUI and other recent Kosciusko arrests

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN