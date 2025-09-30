$40,000 lottery ticket purchased at Kangaroo Crossing in Kosciusko

In a stroke of luck, one fortunate player from Kosciusko has won a staggering $40,000 on a Lotto America ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kangaroo Crossing #1110 Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

The Mississippi Lottery has confirmed the exciting news, urging anyone who bought a Lotto America ticket from the same location to check their tickets immediately.

The winning ticket included the EZ Match option, which contributed to the substantial prize.

For more details on how to play Lotto America, visit www.mslottery.com.

The Mississippi Lottery continues to celebrate this special edition win, reminding residents that they must be 21 years or older to play.