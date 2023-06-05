A Busy Weekend in Attala for First Responders

First Responders in Attala had quite a busy weekend. There were multiple reports of fires, disturbances, break-ins, and more on Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th.

Just after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3rd, Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department were dispatched to a home on N. Natchez Street when a caller reported that a chair was on fire on a neighbor’s front porch. The department was also called to a grass fire on E. Jefferson St later that afternoon and a dumpster fire at Sonic late Sunday evening.

Kosciusko Police were notified of two possible break-ins on Saturday and Sunday: a car on North Huntington St and a building at a church on South Huntington St.

Attala Central Fire Department was called to a woods fire on Hwy 43 S and a grass fire on Attala Road 4167 on Saturday afternoon.