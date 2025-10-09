Big Deals!
HomeLocalAggravated Assault, DUIs, and Many Drug Charges in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

Aggravated Assault, DUIs, and Many Drug Charges in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

by
SHARE NOW
Aggravated Assault, DUIs, and Many Drug Charges in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

NERVIN R ALVAREZ-JIMENEZ, 18, Hold for ICE, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond N/A, $239.25.

https://www.kfeems.org/concert-tickets

 

COREY N BOLER, 39, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,000, N/A.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

LARRY CLEMONS, 49, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.msstatefair.com/

 

ELVIE L FRAZIER, 63, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

tel: 6622893161

 

DEVONTAE R GRIFFIN, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Driving with Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $438, $238, $648.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

 

JAMES E HENRY, 38, of Walnut Grove, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Public Drunk, WGPD.  Bond $30,000, N/A.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

XAVIER L JACKSON, 19, of Farmhaven, Possession of Stolen Firearm, CPD.  Bond $25,000.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Wambles-Machine-Shop.pdf

 

KEITH KING, 53, of Bogue Chitto, Hold for Other Agency – Choctaw PD, Choctaw PD.  Bond N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/category/5121/make-a-wish-auction

 

DAKOTA W MCCAUGHN, 24, of Carthage, Open Container, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, False ID, Resisting Arrest, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $389.25, $603.75, $639.25, $1,139.25. $649.25, $674.25.

https://my.onecause.com/fundraiser/organizations/sf-001C000001AWky1IAD/fundraisers/fundraiser:ae42cc20-93aa-4b41-b4ec-93c194f94966

 

LANI NEWSOM, 25, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $800.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Make-a-Wish-Radiothon-Kosciusko.pdf

 

DERIC RUSH, 47, of Philadelphia, Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, PPD.  Bond $10,000.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

TRAVONE J THORNSBERRY, 20, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Shoplifting, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, PPD.  Bond N/A, $1,000, N/A.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

LEE A WESLEY, 45, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Simple Assault on Policeman in Line of Duty, PPD.  Bond $500, $500.

https://www.facebook.com/wingsoverwinston

 

DAKIREN J WILSON, 20, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $800.

https://www.kfeems.org/concert-tickets

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Drug Possession, Malicious Mischief, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm in Leake and Philadelphia

Felony Drug, Felony DUI, and Petit Larceny in Kosciusko and Attala Arrests

Indecent exposure, DUI and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Felony Cyberstalking, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Kidnapping in Leake and Philadelphia

VIDEO STREAM – Gentry vs Kosciusko

Trespassing, DUIs, and Credit Card Fraud in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

https://www.msstatefair.com/