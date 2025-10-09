Aggravated Assault, DUIs, and Many Drug Charges in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

NERVIN R ALVAREZ-JIMENEZ, 18, Hold for ICE, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond N/A, $239.25.

COREY N BOLER, 39, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000, N/A.

LARRY CLEMONS, 49, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A.

ELVIE L FRAZIER, 63, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD. Bond $1,500.

DEVONTAE R GRIFFIN, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Driving with Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,351, $438, $238, $648.

JAMES E HENRY, 38, of Walnut Grove, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Public Drunk, WGPD. Bond $30,000, N/A.

XAVIER L JACKSON, 19, of Farmhaven, Possession of Stolen Firearm, CPD. Bond $25,000.

KEITH KING, 53, of Bogue Chitto, Hold for Other Agency – Choctaw PD, Choctaw PD. Bond N/A.

DAKOTA W MCCAUGHN, 24, of Carthage, Open Container, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, False ID, Resisting Arrest, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $389.25, $603.75, $639.25, $1,139.25. $649.25, $674.25.

LANI NEWSOM, 25, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD. Bond $800.

DERIC RUSH, 47, of Philadelphia, Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, PPD. Bond $10,000.

TRAVONE J THORNSBERRY, 20, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Shoplifting, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, PPD. Bond N/A, $1,000, N/A.

LEE A WESLEY, 45, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Simple Assault on Policeman in Line of Duty, PPD. Bond $500, $500.

DAKIREN J WILSON, 20, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD. Bond $800.