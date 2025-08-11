Big Deals!
HomeLocalAggravated Domestic Assault, DUIs, and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUIs, and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

by
SHARE NOW
Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUIs, and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

RAY JEAN H AUTHEMENT, 27, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

 

STEPHEN CARTER, 38, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, PPD.  Bond N/A.

tel: 6622893161

 

DAPHNE GATEWOOD, 41, of Vaiden, Felony Indictment, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.holmesbk.com/

 

JERMAINE R GRIFFIN, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500, N/A.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

DERAMUS M IDOM, 45, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, PPD.  Bond $15,000, $15,000.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

CANDACE S LEWIS, 53, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD.  Bond $3,100.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

ALONZO J MCGOWN, 24, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond $0, N/A.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

PEDRO S NAVA BARRON, 46, of Memphis, TN, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Lane Usage, Hold for ICE, ACSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

MUKALL A RODGERS, 20, of Union, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

 

NEVEAH SIMMONS, 18, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Speeding, CPD.  Bond $438, $438, $248, $258.

tel: 6622893161

 

WILLIAM M STUART, 32, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.holmesbk.com/

 

ANTONIO D TOWNSEND, 37, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance While in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Tag Improperly Displayed, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $0, $500.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

WILLIAM A WINSTEAD, 47, of Lexington, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $500, $500.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf