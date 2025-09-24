Big Deals!
HomeLocalAggravated Domestic Violence and Many DUIs in Leake and Philadelphia

Aggravated Domestic Violence and Many DUIs in Leake and Philadelphia

by
SHARE NOW
Aggravated Domestic Violence and Many DUIs in Leake and Philadelphia

ANDREW AMOS, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI -1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

ROB G CARTER, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500, N/A.

https://www.holmesbk.com/

 

WILSON T DARBY, 68, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Littering, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Wambles-Machine-Shop.pdf

 

KRISTEN A HAYDOCK, 29, of Mendenhall, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, LCSO.  Bond $500.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

DEONTE D JOHNSON, 23, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

RICKY W LOGAN, 69, of Canton, Littering, CPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

DAIVEON NASH, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond $35,000.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

JEANNIE M SMITH, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

tel: 6622893161

 

BRUTARIUS TALLEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD.  Bond $500.

https://www.msstatefair.com/

 

MARY TUBBY, 31, of Decatur, Felony DUI, PPD.  Bond $10,000.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

 

TERESA WILDER, 56, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

https://www.holmesbk.com/
1 comment
  1. Jason
    Jason
    September 24, 2025 at 11:51 AM

    No bond for littering??? That’s a bit excessive

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Machine Gun Conversion Kit, and Multiple Shoplifting Arrests in Leake and Philadelphia

VIDEO STREAM – Kosciusko vs Olive Branch

Scam alert Issued by Leake County Sheriff’s Office

Shoplifting, DUI, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

Aggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and DUIs in Leake and Philadelphia

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Wambles-Machine-Shop.pdf