Aggravated Domestic Violence, Grand Larceny, and Forgery in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

DECQUIN K BOUNDS, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD. Bond N/A.

BLAKE A DOOLEY, 37, of Sebastopol, Felony Court Order, MDOC. Bond N/A.

RYAN N GRAY, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Hold for Other Agency, PPD. Bond $0, $0.

BILLY HART, 37, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $639.25, $399.25, $239.25, $649.25.

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 34, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $399.25.

ANNALECIA M LANUZA, 23, of Clinton, No Tag, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, False ID, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

MANUEL M MCKAY, 24, of Camden, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JAMES E NORRIS, 43, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Willful Obstruction of Public Streets by Impeding Traffic, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

TRAVIS S RANKIN, 30, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, Grand Larceny, Felony Forgery – Uttering Counterfeit Instrument, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

LONNIE SMITH, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD. Bond $1,500.

PENNY N WESLEY, 29, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

OCTAVIA S WILSON, 29, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $1,639.25, $0.

VICTOR M WOX, 26, of Clinton, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A.