Alarms, a Woods Fire, and a Scream and a Gunshot in Attala

Friday 3/24/23
4:56 a.m. – Attala Deputies found a tree down across the Natchez Trace near mile marker 176.
5:41 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a resident on Attala Road 4202 who reported hearing a scream and a gunshot.
6:03 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of an assault on Attala Road 2247.
7:46 a.m. – Attala Central and Ethel Fire Department responded to a woods fire on Attala Road 5006.
11:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a disturbance on Hy 12 E at McCool.
1:35 p.m. – Attala deputies were sent to the Dollar General on Hy 35 S in Williamsville for a shoplifter.
5:41 p.m. – Attala Law Enforcement was issued a tornado watch until 12 a.m.
7:48 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check a residential alarm on Attala Road 4041.
8:00 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a breaking and entering on Attala Road 5016.
9:37 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at the Regions Bank on Veterans Memorial Drive.
9:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the CVS Pharmacy on Hy 12 E.
11:40 p.m. – Attala Deputies received a call about a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Attala Road 1115.