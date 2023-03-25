Alarms, a Woods Fire, and a Scream and a Gunshot in Attala

Friday 3/24/23

4:56 a.m. – Attala Deputies found a tree down across the Natchez Trace near mile marker 176.

5:41 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a resident on Attala Road 4202 who reported hearing a scream and a gunshot.

6:03 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of an assault on Attala Road 2247.

7:46 a.m. – Attala Central and Ethel Fire Department responded to a woods fire on Attala Road 5006.

11:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a disturbance on Hy 12 E at McCool.

1:35 p.m. – Attala deputies were sent to the Dollar General on Hy 35 S in Williamsville for a shoplifter.

5:41 p.m. – Attala Law Enforcement was issued a tornado watch until 12 a.m.

7:48 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check a residential alarm on Attala Road 4041.

8:00 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked a breaking and entering on Attala Road 5016.

9:37 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at the Regions Bank on Veterans Memorial Drive.

9:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the CVS Pharmacy on Hy 12 E.

11:40 p.m. – Attala Deputies received a call about a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Attala Road 1115.