Alison Freeny Wins Big with Vaiden Farm Supply

by
Alison Freeny Wins Big with Vaiden Farm Supply

Congratulations Alison Freeny of Carthage!! Alison has been named the winner of the Rino 500 Blind in the exciting giveaway from Vaiden Farm Supply, your trusted “Hunting Headquarters.” Her name was drawn as part of “The Hunt” promotion, which launched earlier this season and continues through December.

Thanks to all who entered—there are still chances to win, so keep your sights set and stay in the game! Listen to the winner promo here and follow Vaiden Farm Supply on Facebook here. Next month’s prize details are coming soon!

