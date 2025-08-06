Arrest Made in Kosciusko School Bomb Threat Case

An arrest has been made in connection with the bomb threat that disrupted all Kosciusko schools on the morning of Monday, August 4, 2025.

Kosciusko Police arrested a 17-year-old male, a former student of the district, around 8:30 Wednesday morning on Fairground Street. The juvenile has been charged with false reporting of a bomb and making terroristic threats.

He is currently being held at a juvenile detention center and will appear before Judge Amy Gowan McCrory in juvenile court. Due to his age, the teen’s identity has not been released.

Kosciusko Police Chief Greg Collins expressed his appreciation for the swift and coordinated efforts of all agencies involved, including the Kosciusko School District and Homeland Security.

“The systems we have in place for this type of situation went off without a hitch,” said Dr. Donna Boone, Interim Superintendent of the Kosciusko School District.

Kosciusko Police, Homeland Security, school resource officers, and Attala County deputies all worked together to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and campuses during the threat.