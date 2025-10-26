Assault, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Leake and Philadelphia

SHARE NOW

EFFUM D BROWN, 32, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

DEMETRIUS L CROSS, 50, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, WGPD. Bond $0, $0, $0.

JESSICA FERGUSON, 42, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD. Bond $1,000.

CALVIN L HARALSON, 53, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $50,000, $1,000, $0.

CRAIG W KELLY, 57, of Decatur, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD. Bond $1,500.

DELVIS R MORRIS, 36, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

DARRICK L STRIBLING, 47, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO. Bond $0, $500, $1,000, $500.

BRANDON B WILLIS, 33, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, PPD. Bond $500.