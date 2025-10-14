Big Deals!
Assaults, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

Assaults, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

IAMAIL AMAR, 42, of Harvey, LA, Hold for ICE, Reckless Driving, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirement Violation, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Vehicle, No Driver’s License, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $500, $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500.

AMY BEN, 31, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, PPD.  Bond $500.

KYLIE S DAN, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $1,500, N/A.

REYNALDO M EALY, 40, of Lena, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500, $500, $3,500.

JERMAINE R GRIFFIN, 43, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

JUSTIN HOLMES, 45, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

KETARRIAN J JOHNSON, 19, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

CYNTHIA LEYVA, 34, of Morton, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500.

CHRISTANA MOORE, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, PPD.  Bond $500.

KESHAWN D SMITH, 27, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

WENDELL A WASHINGTON, 39, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $498, $188, $480, $238, $438.

TYRELL E WILSON, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $399.25, $649.25, $239.25, $639.25.

