Attala County Clerk Offices to implement notarization fee starting September 2025

Starting Sep. 1, 2025, the Attala County Chancery Clerk and Circuit Clerk’s offices will introduce a $5.00 fee per document requiring notarization, according to a recent announcement.

The fee applies to all non-court documents and must be paid via cash or check, with no bills larger than $20 accepted.

Individuals seeking notarization services are required to present a valid picture ID.

For more information, contact the Attala County Chancery (662- 289-2921) or Circuit Clerk’s (662-289-1471) office.

