Attala County Fire Department Opens New Station

The Attala County Fire Department has officially moved into its long-awaited new fire station.

The facility replaces the department’s former three-bay station—which could barely accommodate the department’s equipment—with a modern four-bay, drive-through building. The new design allows room for larger, more advanced fire trucks and leaves space for future growth.

“This is a tremendous upgrade,” Fire Chief Tim Cox said. “At one point we even had to shorten engines just to make them fit in the old station. Now we have the space we need.”

While supply chain issues have delayed the arrival of some new technology, plans are underway to modernize the way emergency alerts are received—something that will directly improve response times. The Chief also praised the county’s volunteer firefighters and encouraged young people to consider joining, noting that the community remains one of the department’s greatest resources.

The new station was designed to address two primary needs: space and location. Modern apparatus are larger than ever, and federal standards limit how long trucks can remain in service. The new facility ensures those trucks can be safely housed and maintained.

Its location near a major highway has already improved response times according to Chief Cox. The Chief also added that the department’s goal is to help lower insurance premiums for the community, a long-term benefit of improved facilities.

Funding for the project came from a building fund established by past county supervisors nearly 20 years ago, along with a county capital projects fund. There was no additional tax burden placed on citizens to pay for this project.

The road to completion was long. The first plans were drawn up in 2005, but the project was postponed, a building fund was established, and it was contributed to over the years. A site was finally secured in 2021. Construction began in February 2024 and wrapped up in August 2025.

Since moving in, firefighters have already felt the difference. Chief Cox says morale is up and crews take pride in their new workplace. The station also includes features that improve training, such as a hose tower for high-angle and confined space rescue practice, as well as a small gym for maintaining physical readiness.

“I’m deeply thankful to everyone who had a hand in this project, from the earliest planning stages to the final construction,” says Chief Cox. “I’m humbled to serve as Chief and proud to see our department take such a major step forward. It hasn’t been without sacrifice, but the results speak for themselves. More importantly, I’m excited about the future. This new facility gives us the chance to build on our progress, take the department to the next level, and leave a legacy for the next generation of firefighters.”