Attala County Library participating in the MS Braves Bookworm Reading Program

The Mississippi Braves & Whataburger are sponsoring the Braves Bookworm Reading Program in the month of March.

The Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System has partnered with these organizations to encourage literacy in Central Mississippi.

Students from Pre-K-8th grade are invited to participate in this free program by signing up on the MMRLS Beanstack website, mmrls.beanstack.org.

This is the same website used during the summer library program last year.

Each child that completes the program will receive two free tickets to a M-Braves 2022 regular season home game.

The challenge is to read 400 minutes in a month which is only 20 minutes a day for five days each week during March.

Parents can stop by the Attala County Library to pick up a parent letter which will need to be signed and returned by March 31.